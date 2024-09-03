Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.4% in quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted terms in April to June, below the 0.5% growth forecast by economists polled by Reuters but above the first quarter’s flat output.

South Africa’s top statistics official said it was too early to say whether the coalition government that emerged after May’s election had contributed to the improved second-quarter performance, since President Cyril Ramaphosa was only sworn in for a second term in mid-June.