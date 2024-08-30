Chief Executive Sean Summers is tasked with reviving through a turnaround and two-step recapitalisation plan a retail business that has been losing market share to bigger rivals Shoprite and others for more than a decade.

A deterioration in the performance of the group’s core Pick n Pay supermarket business resulted in a substantial trading loss in the Pick n Pay division of 1.5 billion rand in its financial year that ended Feb. 25, and an overall loss at group level of 3.2 billion rand.