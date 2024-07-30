Shoprite’s total sales from continuing operations rose to 240.7 billion rand ($13 billion), including the hyperinflation impact in Ghana. Like-for-like sales growth for the period measured 6.3%, with the stores acquired from Walmart-owned Massmart included in like-for-like sales growth only for the second half period.

The group’s core business, Supermarkets South Africa, grew sales by 12.3%, contributing 81% to group sales, with its upmarket grocery chain Checkers growing sales by 12.3%. The Checkers Sixty60 online grocery delivery business grew sales by 58.1%.