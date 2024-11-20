JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation fell more than expected in October, to 2.8% year on year from 3.8% in September, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday.
In month-on-month terms inflation was at -0.1% in October, versus 0.1% in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would fall to 3.1%, well below the 4.5% level the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) aims for.
Wednesday’s reading could encourage the SARB to deliver another interest rate cut at its monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
A Reuters poll published last week predicted the central bank would lower its repo rate by 25 basis points, the same size of cut as in September, when the SARB cut rates for the first time in more than four years.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Tannur Anders;Editing by Alexander Winning)