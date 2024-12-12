The findings are likely to encourage the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to forge ahead with its monetary easing cycle, potentially by cutting interest rates in larger increments.

The fourth-quarter survey conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research found that the average inflation forecast of analysts, business people and labour unions was for headline consumer inflation of 4.6% in 2024, 4.5% in 2025 and 4.6% in 2026.