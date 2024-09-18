JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation fell slightly more than expected to 4.4% year-on-year in August from 4.6% in July, data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would fall to 4.5%, taking it to the midpoint of the central bank’s target range for the first time in more than three years.
Slowing inflation means analysts predict the South African will cut its main interest rate for the first time in more than four years when it announces its next policy decision on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast a 25 basis point cut.
In month-on-month terms inflation was at 0.1% in August compared to 0.4% a month before.
