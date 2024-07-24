JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation fell to 5.1% year-on-year in June, from 5.2% in May, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday.
In month-on-month terms, inflation was at 0.1% in June compared with 0.2% a month before, Statistics South Africa said.
The South African Reserve Bank prefers inflation at the midpoint of its 3%-6% target band.
Inflation has been above 5% since September 2023, and the central bank estimates that inflation would only stabilise at its targeted 4.5% over the next few quarters.
The central bank kept its main interest rate at 8.25% last week – the highest level since 2009. The repo rate has been at that level for more than a year.
