SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rallied on Thursday, tracking a huge revival in tech stocks helped by Meta and Nvidia, while prospects of imminent policy easing in the United States boosted global bonds and commodities.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored their biggest daily percentage gains since Feb. 22 and the Dow rose on Wednesday as chip stocks rallied and the Federal Reserve kept U.S. interest rates unchanged while signaling possible easing in September if inflation cools.