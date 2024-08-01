JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
South Africa July manufacturing sector PMI
South Africa July vehicle sales
South Africa’s rand strengthened on Wednesday, ahead of a much-anticipated policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed over 2% up.
Asian shares rallied on Thursday, tracking a huge revival in tech stocks helped by Meta and Nvidia, while prospects of imminent policy easing in the United States boosted global bonds and commodities.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored their biggest daily percentage gains since Feb. 22 and the Dow rose on Wednesday as chip stocks rallied and the Federal Reserve kept U.S. interest rates unchanged while signaling possible easing in September if inflation cools.
Gold prices hit a two-week high on Thursday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to cutting interest rates as early as September.
– Helen Zille says DA relying on ANC’s disintegration to become majority party
– Dis-Chem questioned at AGM about ‘zero percent’ black top management
– Disappointment as Woolies misfires in Australia, SA clothing
