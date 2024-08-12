JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Offshore trading in stocks and bonds on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Treasury bill auction
COMPANIES
Gold Fields aid on Monday it had agreed to acquire Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion (about $1.57 billion).
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand edged higher on Thursday after data out of the United States showed a fall in jobless claims which eased fears of a hard landing in the world’s biggest economy.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Share markets were broadly firmer across Asia on Monday as a holiday in Japan removed one source of recent volatility, and investors looked ahead to major U.S. and Chinese economic data for an update on global growth prospects.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 ended higher on Friday and was little changed for the week after regaining almost all of its losses since Monday’s steep dive that was prompted by fears of a recession and unwinding of a global yen-funded carry trade.
GOLD
Gold prices struggled for momentum on Monday as investors looked forward to a key inflation report that could shed more light on the U.S. central bank’s next policy move.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– ANC, IFP leaders tell big business SA’s fate hangs in the balance
– Business to float water crisis as new focus for government partnership
– Wave of impairments on JSE tops 250 bln rand
– EU says ball is in SA court on meat ban
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)