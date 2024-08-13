JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Second-quarter unemployment data
June mining output
Government bond auction SARB24
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand was stronger on Monday at the start of a week filled with closely watched global and domestic economic data releases.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, led by Japanese shares on the back of a steady yen, with traders awaiting data including the U.S. inflation report to gauge the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook after volatile moves last week.
WALL STREET
Wall Street stocks closed mixed on Monday as investors braced for a slew of U.S. economic data this week, especially consumer prices, to gauge the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.
GOLD
Gold prices eased on Tuesday as profit-taking kicked in after bullion hit a more than one-week high, while market players awaited key U.S. inflation data that could provide further insight into the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Baptism of fire for new Sasol CEO
FIN 24
– Ramokgopa: Gas master plan needs reworking
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)