SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Wednesday after soft U.S. producer prices data stirred hopes that consumer price inflation would be benign, while the kiwi dollar slumped after its central bank cut rates for the first time since early 2020.

WALL STREET

U.S. indexes closed up on Tuesday and hit a near two-week high after softer producer prices data reinforced bets of an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.