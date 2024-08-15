JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
COMPANIES
Standard Bank half-year results
Coal miner Exxaro Resources half-year results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand gained on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data strengthened expectations that rate cuts in the world’s biggest economy are near.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were firm on Thursday while the dollar remained on the back foot after benign consumer inflation data overnight reinforced bets for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates next month.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday, stretching its winning streak to five sessions, as the latest inflation data reassured investors betting the Federal Reserve would start cutting U.S. interest rates next month.
GOLD
Gold prices inched up on Thursday after a 1% decline in the previous session.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Retail sales rise, but shoppers are still under pressure
– Energy committee shifts focus as Eskom keeps the lights on
FIN 24
– Presidency postpones signing of health compact over NHI
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)