SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia shares were headed for a weekly gain on Friday and Japan’s Nikkei was poised for its best week in over four years as upbeat risk sentiment spilled over from Wall Street, while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields held steady.

WALL STREET

Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq rising more than 2% after July U.S. retail sales data signalled resilient consumer spending, allaying fears of an imminent recession in the world’s largest economy.