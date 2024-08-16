JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Inflation-linked bond auction
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand was not deterred by dollar gains on Thursday, firming after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and as markets look toward Federal Reserve comments at a meeting of global central bankers next week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia shares were headed for a weekly gain on Friday and Japan’s Nikkei was poised for its best week in over four years as upbeat risk sentiment spilled over from Wall Street, while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields held steady.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq rising more than 2% after July U.S. retail sales data signalled resilient consumer spending, allaying fears of an imminent recession in the world’s largest economy.
GOLD
Gold prices steadied on Friday and were headed for a weekly gain on optimism about a U.S. interest rate cut, while traders wait for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech due next week for cues on the size of the cut.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Lesetja Kganyago says monetary policy no panacea for inequality
– Now medical professionals say they will not sign Ramaphosa’s health compact
– Rand firms below R18/$ for the first time in a month
FIN 24
– Why Standard Bank is betting on insurance and investments in SA, Nigeria and Kenya
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)