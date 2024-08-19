JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange will release data on foreigners’ buying and selling of bonds and stocks during the previous week.
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction for Treasury bills.
COMPANIES
South African lender Absa Group’s half-year results
Thermal coal exporter Thungela’s half-year results
Africa’s biggest telecoms operator MTN’s half-year results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand gained last week, while stocks hit a record high on Friday, as upbeat U.S. economic data allayed fears of an imminent recession in the world’s top economy.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index hit a record high on Friday. It closed more than 0.7% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged up and the dollar slid on Monday after global equities enjoyed their best week in nine months on expectations the U.S. economy would dodge a recession and cooling inflation would kick off a cycle of interest rate cuts.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, extending their biggest weekly percentage gains of the year as worries of an economic downturn eased and investors focused on the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium next week.
GOLD
Gold prices eased on Monday and hovered around key $2,500 level, as traders locked in profits following bullion’s climb to an all-time peak in the previous session on expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut next month.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– More to come as JSE soars to a record high
– Private equity fundraising hits 13-year record
