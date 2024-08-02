SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand firmed on Thursday as investors bet on a September interest rate cut in the world’s biggest economy after dovish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were headed for their worst day in over two years and U.S. Treasury yields slid, while the Swiss franc and yen rose on safety bids on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. factory data sparked fears of a worsening economic outlook.