SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, breaking their recent winning streak amid few market-moving catalysts ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, set to get under way on Thursday.

GOLD

Gold prices were trading below record high levels on Wednesday after a rally fuelled by Western fund inflows and U.S. rate-cut optimism, as investors braced for minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clarity on the depth of cuts.