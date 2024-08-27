SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 finished lower on Monday, with AI heavyweight Nvidia dipping ahead of its quarterly report this week, while investors awaited inflation data for clues about the path of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

GOLD

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday following a slight recovery in the dollar, although losses were capped by investor optimism for imminent U.S. rate cuts and lingering concerns about the Middle East crisis.