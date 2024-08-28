SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 ended higher on Tuesday and the Dow Jones notched a record-high close ahead of a much-anticipated quarterly report from Nvidia on Wednesday and economic data expected later in the week that could give clues about the path of interest rate cuts.

GOLD

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the dollar ticked up, while investors awaited a key U.S. inflation report due this week for more clarity on the size of a likely September rate cut.