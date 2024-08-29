JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic event, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
ECONOMIC EVENT
South Africa July PPI
COMPANIES
Platinum giant Impala halts new mine expansion as profit plunges
Amazon AWS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand weakened on Wednesday ahead of economic data releases towards the end of the week.
On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed about 0.74% down. .JZAR/
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares followed Wall Street futures lower on Thursday as Nvidia’s results disappointed some bullish investors, while the dollar steadied and the Treasury yield curve came within a whisker of turning positive. MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday ahead of a quarterly report from Nvidia, Wall Street’s centerpiece event of the week that could shatter or add fresh fuel to a rally driven by optimism around artificial intelligence. .N
GOLD
Gold prices edged up on Thursday, aided by a weaker dollar and hopes of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, while focus turned to a key U.S. inflation print. GOL/
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Gold Fields ‘warned about procurement missteps’ at South Deep
– Transnet secures parts for idle locomotives
(Compiled by Bhargav Acharya)