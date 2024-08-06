JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of long-term bonds.
COMPANIES
Nedbank Group recorded an 8% rise in half-year headline earnings supported by good non-interest revenue growth, a lower impairment charge and tight cost control.
AngloGold Ashanti will release first-half results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks and the rand fell on Monday as global investor sentiment towards riskier assets soured on growing fears over a possible recession in the United States.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was down about 2.3%, mirroring a sell-off on global stock markets.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese stocks jumped at the open on Tuesday, underpinning a recovery across battered Asian share markets, after central bank officials said all the right things to soothe investor nerves.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended with steep losses on Monday, leaving the Nasdaq and S&P 500 down at least 3% each as the market extended last week’s sell-off amid U.S. recession worries and as Apple shares fell sharply on news that a big investor had cut its stake.
GOLD
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after comments from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations of bigger U.S. interest rate cuts later this year.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Treasury eases tough-love approach to Transnet
– Wind power sector ‘deeply concerned’ after regulator rejects Eskom’s reservation request
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)