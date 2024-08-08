JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic event, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s manufacturing output for June will be released ZAMFG, ZAMAN.
COMPANIES
Dutch technology investor Prosus and its South African parent group Naspers said on Thursday that Basil Sgourdos will retire as chief financial officer of both firms effective on Nov. 30.
Astral Foods said on Thursday that its CEO Chris Schutte will retire on Jan. 30, 2025, having led the company for 16 years.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand gained on Wednesday as a rebound in global stock markets boosted risk sentiment and investors awaited U.S. labour market data later this week for hints on the future interest rate path of the world’s biggest economy.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index last traded up about 1.2%. South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was unchanged, with the yield at 9.375%.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets bounced between gains and losses on Thursday, while the yen and U.S. bonds attempted to rebound, as global investors struggled to find their footing in a wild week for markets.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq falling 1% as technology shares declined and weak demand in a 10-year Treasury auction stoked investor jitters in choppy trade..N
GOLD
Prices of safe-haven gold edged higher on Thursday, supported by Middle East tensions and optimism surrounding U.S. rate cuts, while traders awaited economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– World Bank urges SA to overhaul its trade
– Big foreign inflows into SA bonds
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)