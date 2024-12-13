JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa shifts to FDI outflows in third quarter, central bank says
South African inflation-linked bond auction
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand was steady against the dollar on Thursday, after the release of third quarter employment data and producer inflation figures.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index closed about 0.2% lower.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia shares fell on Friday as a strong dollar weighed on risk sentiment, while longer-dated Treasury yields are headed for their biggest weekly rise in a year on receding U.S. rate cut expectations for 2025.
WALL STREET
Wall Street pulled back on Thursday as investors evaluated key economic indicators ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week.
GOLD
Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were set for a weekly gain, driven by recent reports of top consumer China resuming gold purchases, and heightened expectations of an interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve at its Dec. 17-18 meeting.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Lesotho and SA clash over appointment of water project CEO
– VBS liquidator pays R458m to creditors as hunt for looted cash continues
FIN 24
– Claims of spiralling costs and coal theft emerge as corporate chaos rips through Exxaro
– Former finance minister Trevor Manuel to head G20 expert panel on Africa
(Compiled by Bhargav Acharya)