WALL STREET

The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday and the S&P 500 also rose as investors gauged the latest economic data while looking toward the Federal Reserve’s final policy announcement of the year later in the week to gauge the path of interest rates.

GOLD

Gold prices steadied on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting as the market keenly awaited the U.S. central bank’s outlook for cues on its interest rate path in 2025.