JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic event, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENT
South African leading business cycle indicator up 1.1% in October
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks wobbled while the dollar held firm on Tuesday as traders braced for a slate of central bank meetings this week that is likely to see the U.S. Federal Reserve deliver a rate cut and the Bank of Japan stand pat for now.
WALL STREET
The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday and the S&P 500 also rose as investors gauged the latest economic data while looking toward the Federal Reserve’s final policy announcement of the year later in the week to gauge the path of interest rates.
GOLD
Gold prices steadied on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting as the market keenly awaited the U.S. central bank’s outlook for cues on its interest rate path in 2025.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Telkom gets Icasa nod for sale of masts business
– Jubilee’s Roan facilities hit by unplanned Zambia power outages
(Compiled by Bhargav Acharya)