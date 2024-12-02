SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average notched record closing highs in a shortened Black Friday session, lifted by technology stocks such as Nvidia, while retail was in focus as the holiday shopping season kicked off.

GOLD

Gold prices snapped a four-session rally to fall on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and profit-taking, while investors awaited key U.S. economic data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.