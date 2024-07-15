JOHANNESBURG, July 15 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Treasury bill auction
Offshore trading in South African stocks and bonds
South Africa’s government and World Bank hold conference on building resilience to climate change
Nuclear regulator to announce decision on extending Koeberg operations
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand extended its gains on Friday, as surprisingly soft U.S. inflation data spurred bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. Treasuries slipped and the dollar firmed on Monday as investors wagered the attack on U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump made his victory more likely, while injecting a whole new level of political uncertainty into markets.
WALL STREET
Wall Street closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting intraday record highs, on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September, while big banks fell after reporting mixed results.
GOLD
Gold prices dipped on Monday as the dollar held firm, while investors awaited economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further cues on the trajectory of U.S. interest rates.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– SA delegation to lobby against review of US relations
– Ramaphosa buoyant after cabinet lekgotla
– An outside chance of a rate cut, but market expects a hold
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)