SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand tumbled against the dollar on Monday, as the assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump this weekend dented appetite for riskier assets and spurred safe-haven demand globally.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index closed 0.65% stronger. The benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, as the yield rose 10 basis points to 9.575%.