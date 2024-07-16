JOHANNESBURG, July 16 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government holds its weekly auction of long-term bonds.
South Africa’s government and the World Bank hold a conference on building resilience to climate change.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand tumbled against the dollar on Monday, as the assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump this weekend dented appetite for riskier assets and spurred safe-haven demand globally.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index closed 0.65% stronger. The benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, as the yield rose 10 basis points to 9.575%.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors pondered the prospect of a Trump victory and what that would mean for China, while the dollar climbed for a second day even though dovish Fed comments fuelled bets of more U.S. rate cuts this year.
WALL STREET
Wall Street closed higher on Monday, building on Friday’s rally as increasing expectations of a second Donald Trump presidency in the wake of a failed assassination attempt raised hopes of a looser regulatory environment.
GOLD
Gold prices nudged higher on Tuesday as comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for a September rate cut, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for further monetary policy cues.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
FIN 24
– Two SA interest rate cuts may still come this year, says Bank of America
– SA has used only 25% of $8.5bn climate funding – but there are some green shoots
