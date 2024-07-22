JOHANNESBURG, July 22 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcement, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange will release data on foreigners’ buying and selling of bonds and stocks during the previous week.
South Africa’s government hold will its weekly auction for Treasury bills.
COMPANIES
Anglo American Platinum will releases its first-half year results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by risk-off sentiment as a worldwide cyber outage cut across sectors and worried investors.
On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed about 0.6% lower.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slid anew on Monday, getting little lift from a surprise rate cut by China’s central bank, while Wall Street futures firmed in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to bow out of the election race.
WALL STREET
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up slightly late on Sunday after U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic candidate against Republican Donald Trump.
GOLD
Gold prices firmed on Monday as the dollar eased following U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, with investors turning to bullion as a hedge against an uncertain political and market outlook.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
FIN 24
– SA economy 2.0: Godongwana is optimistic and ready to do battle
