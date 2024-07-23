JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcement, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
The South African Reserve Bank will publish the country’s leading indicator for May.
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of long-term bonds.
COMPANIES
Anglo American’s South African iron ore unit published its first-half year results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand was stable on Monday as investors awaited inflation data due later this week for hints on the country’s future interest rate path.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed 0.75% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks bounced from one-month lows on Tuesday, with Taiwan’s market snapping a five-day losing streak as semiconductor shares took a lead from a Wall Street recovery, while sagging commodity prices weighed on the Aussie dollar.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s three benchmarks ended higher on Monday as investors returned to megacap growth stocks, helping both the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq Composite .IXIC recover from their worst weekly performance since April.
GOLD
Gold prices held steady on Tuesday while investors strapped in for U.S. economic data this week for clarity on the timeline for Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Farmers back Ramaphosa’s strategy to free up 2-million hectares of land
– Markets price in higher chance of September rate cut
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)