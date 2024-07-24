JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic event, company announcement, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Statistics South Africa will publish the country’s June inflation figures.
COMPANIES
Vodacom Group reported a 1.5% rise in its quarterly revenue on Wednesday.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand weakened on Tuesday, as investors looked towards June inflation data due on Wednesday and markets watched for developments in the U.S. presidential race.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed 0.24% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were subdued on Wednesday after lacklustre earnings from U.S. tech behemoths Tesla and Alphabet dented sentiment, while the yen hit a six-week high ahead of a central bank meeting next week where a rate hike remains on the table.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s main indexes ended slightly lower on Tuesday, having given up meager intraday gains in the final minutes of trading, as investors switched their focus to the latest earnings from Alphabet and Tesla
GOLD
Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, with investors awaiting U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut timeline.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– SA banks stage multibillion-rand rally
– Ramaphosa signs Climate Change Bill into law
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)