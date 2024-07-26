JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Reuters) – The following economic event, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of inflation-linked bonds.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand strengthened against a weaker dollar on Thursday, after U.S. economic data readings left intact expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed 0.12% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The yen stabilized near a 12-week high against the dollar on Friday while Asia-Pacific equity markets remained on the back foot a day after their worst session since mid-April.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended a fickle session weaker on Thursday, failing to regain ground lost in the previous day’s tech-triggered sell-off as investors grappled with the likely direction of megacaps.
GOLD
Gold was on track for a weekly loss, even as prices firmed on Friday ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading that could offer more cues on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– SA banks face nearly R1-trillion exposure to energy transition risks
– SA pushes for relaxation of Agoa eligibility criteria
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)