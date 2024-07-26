WALL STREET

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended a fickle session weaker on Thursday, failing to regain ground lost in the previous day’s tech-triggered sell-off as investors grappled with the likely direction of megacaps.

GOLD

Gold was on track for a weekly loss, even as prices firmed on Friday ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading that could offer more cues on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.