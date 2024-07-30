JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) – The following economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of long-term bonds.
South Africa’s budget balance figures for June will be published.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand slipped against a stronger dollar on Monday as markets looked towards a U.S. policy decision later this week, while concerns grew over a possible escalation in conflict in the Middle East.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index closed over 0.2% weaker.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Oil traded near seven-week lows on Tuesday as a softening demand outlook weighed on commodities, while bond, currency and stock markets traded cautiously ahead of central bank meetings in the U.S. and Japan and a slew of major corporate earnings reports.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 closed barely higher after Monday’s choppy trading session as investors held their breath ahead of a raft of big technology company earnings, a Federal Reserve policy decision on interest-rate cuts and key US labor data, all due this week.
GOLD
Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors looked for more cues on when the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates from this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting and economic data releases.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Africa needs major advances for universal banking inclusion, says Standard Bank
FIN 24
– Alone in the water? Africa Energy the last man standing as TotalEnergies quits offshore gas finds
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)