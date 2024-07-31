SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq stumbled to close lower on Tuesday, weighed down by weak chip and megacap shares ahead of earnings from heavyweight tech companies this week, but the Dow managed modest gains.

GOLD

Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, heading for a monthly gain on the back of growing optimism about U.S. interest rate cuts and the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, while traders shifted focus to the Federal Reserve’s policy verdict.