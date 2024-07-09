JOHANNESBURG, July 9 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on July 9.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of long-term bonds.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand strengthened on Monday, as risk sentiment improved on bets that an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve is close.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index was little changed.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japan’s Nikkei hit a record high on Tuesday, while investors elsewhere waited anxiously to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would sound supportive of rate cuts after evidence the U.S. labour market is cooling.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record-high closes on Monday as investors awaited fresh inflation data, commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the start of quarterly earnings season.
GOLD
Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as the dollar remained soft, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and June inflation data to assess the next policy move by the U.S. central bank.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– World platinum body hopes GNU will improve investment case for sector
– British asset manager casts wary eye at next ANC conference
