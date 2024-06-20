JOHANNESBURG, June 20 (Reuters) – The following equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand strengthened on Wednesday, following the release of local inflation figures and the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed1.28% higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks took a breather on Thursday, hovering near their highest in two years as traders waited for more U.S. policy clues, while sterling was steady before a Bank of England meeting where rates are expected to remain unchanged.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by Nvidia’s continued surge to new peaks, while the Dow ended barely higher in subdued pre-holiday trading following softer-than-expected U.S. retail sales data.
GOLD
Gold prices climbed to their highest level in two weeks on Thursday as softer U.S. economic data increased the likelihood of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Health Funders Association hoping for NHI rethink under new government
– Trustco slapped with punitive costs in battle with JSE
(Compiled by Bhargav Acharya)