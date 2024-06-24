JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcement, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange will release data on foreigners’ buying and selling of bonds and stocks during the previous week.
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction for Treasury bills.
COMPANIES
South African technology investor Naspers NPNJn.J will report its full-year results in which it expects profits to more than double on improved performance of its e-commerce businesses and China’s Tencent.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand was little changed on Friday, as investor focus remained on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s imminent cabinet appointments under a new unity government.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed 0.56% lower while the broader all-share index closed 0.38% lower.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia shares slipped on Monday in a countdown for U.S. price data that investors are banking on to show a renewed moderation in inflation, while markets were on alert for possible Japanese intervention as the dollar tested the 160 yen barrier.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed marginally lower on Friday, weighed down by a decline in Nvidia shares for a second straight day, which dragged down the technology sector.
GOLD
Gold prices edged up on Monday as Treasury yields fell, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve officials’ comments through the week for fresh clues on the potential timing of the central bank’s interest rate cut.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Patel gives rail network and ports a lifeline in last act as minister
– Standard Bank sees two repo rate cuts this year
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)