JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters)
POLITICAL EVENTS
Negotiations over cabinet positions continue between the 10 political parties that make up the government of national unity. The cabinet could be announced on Thursday, judging by comments by party officials.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
The South African Reserve Bank will release the June Quarterly Bulletin.
Statistics South Africa will publish May producer price inflation figures.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand edged lower on Wednesday, as an announcement on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet appeared imminent amid uncertainty over key appointments in the executive.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed 0.5% lower.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and bond yields spiked on nervousness about inflation on Thursday, while the yen’s slide past 160-per-dollar had currency traders bracing for Japan to step in and steady it.
WALL STREET
Major U.S. stock indexes closed with modest gains on Wednesday after a choppy trading session, with investors holding their cards close to the vest ahead of a presidential debate and an inflation report closely watched by Federal Reserve policy makers.
GOLD
Gold prices steadied on Thursday after falling to a two-week low in the previous session, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for insights into how soon the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Bank of America raises red flag over stability of GNU
– Ramaphosa draws DA closer as he prepares to announce cabinet
