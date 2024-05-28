JOHANNESBURG, May 28 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government to hold its weekly auction of long-term bonds.
COMPANIES
South African discount retailer Pepkor Holdings PPHJ.J to release half-year results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand was stronger on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar, ahead of a week headlined by the national election and featuring an interest rate decision.
On the stock market, both the blue-chip Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes were down almost 0.3%..JZAR/
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares held a mixed tone on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, as rising bets of an imminent European rate cut helped risk appetite ahead of some key inflation data.MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday from sharp losses the day before on news of an improving consumer outlook on inflation, sending the Nasdaq to a fifth straight week of gains and record closing high..N
GOLD
Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as the dollar eased, while investors looked forward to key U.S. inflation data that could offer clues on how soon the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates.GOL/
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Solidarity asks court to declare NHI law unconstitutional
– Ramaphosa’s climate advisers not surprised by delayed shutdown of coal power stations
