Nov 1 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s weekly inflation-linked bonds auction
South Africa’s October vehicle sales
South Africa’s October manufacturing PMI
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand was broadly steady on Thursday following the release of local producer inflation and trade balance data, a day after the finance minister delivered the mid-term budget.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed about 1.7% lower.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian markets started what could be a momentous month warily, with shares mostly lower and Treasury yields near three-month highs on Friday, while investors wait for U.S. jobs data, although a rate cut next week is largely baked in.
WALL STREET
All three U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday after Microsoft and Meta Platforms highlighted growing artificial intelligence costs that could hit their earnings, curbing enthusiasm for megacaps that have fuelled the market rally this year.
GOLD
Gold prices ticked up on Friday and headed for a slight weekly gain, while investors braced for the U.S. payrolls data that could provide further clues about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Eskom says SA has enough power for the next five years
– SA sets the pace in Africa’s energy transition
FIN 24
– Standard Bank forced to block Brazilian transactions after fraud attacks
