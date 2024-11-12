JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Q3 unemployment rate
September manufacturing output
Government bond auction SARB24
COMPANIES
Premier Group interim results
Multichoice half-year results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand slumped on Monday, buffeted by global headwinds including a softer gold price, the sputtering Chinese economy and uncertainty over future U.S. policy after Donald Trump’s election victory.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks eased while the dollar held at four-month highs on Tuesday, though the excitement was centred on bitcoin as it soared to a record peak on investor bets on assets that are likely to benefit from Donald Trump’s election win.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s main indexes notched record high closes on Monday, lifted by stocks expected to benefit from Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s potential fiscal policies.
GOLD
Gold hovered near a one-month low on Tuesday, as investors awaited a set of key U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further clarity on the interest rate trajectory.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– City Power averts Joburg power crisis
– Climate finance: The impact of potential US withdrawal for Africa
FIN 24
– Transnet scrambles with equipment delivery as peak fruit exports loom
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)