JOHANNESBURG, Nov 14 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic event, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
September mining production data
COMPANIES
MTN Group third quarter earnings
Gold Fields third quarter operational update
Sanlam third quarter operational update
Gary Arnold named Astral Foods chief executive officer, effective Feb. 1, 2025
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand staged a recovery on Wednesday after three days of heavy losses as markets fretted over what U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s policies could mean for trade relations, while U.S. inflation rose as expected.
On the Johannesburg stock market, the blue-chip Top-40 index was down about 0.2%.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Weak China markets dragged broader Asian shares lower on Thursday, while longer-dated U.S. bond yields rose alongside the dollar as investors assessed the monetary policy and inflation outlook in the world’s largest economy.
WALL STREET
The Dow and the S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday while the Nasdaq lost ground after October data showed consumer prices rising in line with expectations, adding support to bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in December.
GOLD
Gold fell for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit its lowest level in eight weeks, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields amid uncertainty over the pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Government to cut state guarantees for IPPs
– Treasury releases proposal for second phase of carbon tax
FIN 24
– Carbon tax: Eskom to receive ‘price neutrality’ in phase 2
(Compiled by Tannur Anders; Editing by Rashmi Aich)