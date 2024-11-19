SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

WALL STREET

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed higher on Monday, recovering some losses as investors anticipate quarterly earnings from AI leader Nvidia, and Tesla jumped on the prospect of favorable policy changes from the incoming Trump administration.

GOLD

Gold prices climbed to a one-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by a softer U.S. dollar, while the market awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials for cues on the U.S. interest rate outlook.