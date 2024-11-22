JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Inflation-linked bond auction

Financial regulator updates on two-pot pension reform

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand firmed on Thursday after the central bank opted for another small cut to its main interest rate, quashing hopes of a bigger move.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Gold was headed for its largest weekly gain in nearly eight months on Friday and the euro hovered at a 13-month low as Russia lowered its threshold for using nuclear weapons and fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at Ukraine.

WALL STREET

Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher after choppy trading on Thursday, with the blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 hitting one-week tops.

GOLD

Gold prices were headed for their best week in a year on Friday, supported by safe-haven demand amid further escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, while investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest rate cuts.

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

– Pandemic treaty by December ‘is still doable’

– Ninety One to add 400 bln rand in assets in Sanlam deal

FIN 24

– US sanctions PetroSA’s Russian partner

– Mr Price thinks tax clampdown on Shein and Temu is working

(Compiled by Alexander Winning)