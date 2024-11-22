JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Inflation-linked bond auction
Financial regulator updates on two-pot pension reform
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand firmed on Thursday after the central bank opted for another small cut to its main interest rate, quashing hopes of a bigger move.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Gold was headed for its largest weekly gain in nearly eight months on Friday and the euro hovered at a 13-month low as Russia lowered its threshold for using nuclear weapons and fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at Ukraine.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher after choppy trading on Thursday, with the blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 hitting one-week tops.
GOLD
Gold prices were headed for their best week in a year on Friday, supported by safe-haven demand amid further escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, while investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest rate cuts.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Pandemic treaty by December ‘is still doable’
– Ninety One to add 400 bln rand in assets in Sanlam deal
FIN 24
– US sanctions PetroSA’s Russian partner
– Mr Price thinks tax clampdown on Shein and Temu is working
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)