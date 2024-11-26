JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Leading business cycle indicator
Government bond auction
COMPANIES
Pepkor full-year results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand strengthened on Monday, as investors started the week on the front foot ahead of a slew of month-end economic data releases.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The dollar rallied sharply on Tuesday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pledged tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico, and additional tariffs on China.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s main indexes ended higher on Monday, with the small-cap Russell 2000 index hitting an all-time high after Scott Bessent’s nomination as U.S. Treasury secretary helped push bond yields lower.
GOLD
Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after a 3% drop in the previous session, supported by increased safe-haven demand following President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to impose tariffs on all imports from Canada, Mexico and China.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Boxer IPO is a hit with international and local investors
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)