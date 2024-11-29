JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) – The following economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
October money supply and credit data
October budget balance
October trade balance
Inflation-linked bonds auction
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand strengthened on Thursday, after the release of October producer inflation data and the central bank’s November Financial Stability Review.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed about 0.4% lower.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped on Friday, while the yen was aiming for its best week in four months as strong local inflation data had traders favouring an imminent rate hike from the Bank of Japan.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq leading declines, as technology stocks slumped on Thanksgiving eve on worries the Federal Reserve may be cautious about rate cuts after stubbornly strong U.S. inflation data Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
GOLD
Gold prices rose on Friday, helped by a slight dip in the U.S. dollar and growing geopolitical tension, but remained on track for a weekly decline as markets awaited key U.S. data for further insights into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Financial system more stable but households and small business still taking strain
– Ramaphosa pushes expanded VAT-free food plan
