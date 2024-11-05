JOHANNESBURG, Nov 5 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

S&P Global Whole Economy PMI for October

South Africa’s weekly auction of long-term bonds

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand gained on Monday against a weaker dollar, as investors geared up for the U.S. to elect its next president and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement this week.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed little changed.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Stock markets moved sideways and an uneasy calm settled over currencies and bonds as investors waited for the United States to choose a new leader with polls showing the contest on a knife edge.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower after a choppy session on Monday, as investors prepared for a crucial week in which Americans will elect a new president and the Federal Reserve will announce its policy statement.

GOLD

Gold traded in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors stayed away from taking big positions ahead of the U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

– SA efforts to tackle child poverty miss the mark

– Treasury may tap PIC for health funding

(Compiled by Tannur Anders)

