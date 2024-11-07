JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic event, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
ECONOMIC EVENT
October reserves data
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand plunged against a buoyant dollar on Wednesday as “Trump trades” surged, after Donald Trump won the U.S. election.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange the blue-chip Top-40 index closed about 1.6% down.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia-Pacific equity markets were mixed on Thursday as investors weighed the implications of a Donald Trump presidency, while also eyeing monetary policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks later in the day.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rallied sharply to close at record highs on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election in a stunning comeback four years after being voted out of the White House.
GOLD
Gold prices touched a more than three-week low on Thursday, as the dollar strengthened after Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election, while focus was also on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Chinese firm set to complete buyout of SA’s largest geyser maker
– FNB partners with BankservAfrica for real-time cross-border payments
FIN 24
– Trump’s incoming trade tirade could cause trouble for SA
– ‘Enormous’ impact: Millions lost daily as SA mineral exports blocked from entering Mozambique
(Compiled by Bhargav Acharya)