SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rallied sharply to close at record highs on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election in a stunning comeback four years after being voted out of the White House.

GOLD

Gold prices touched a more than three-week low on Thursday, as the dollar strengthened after Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election, while focus was also on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day.