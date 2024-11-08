JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Inflation-linked bond auction
COMPANIES
Fashion retailer TFG reports half-year results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African assets recouped the previous day’s losses on Thursday ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate announcement as the dollar gave back some of its gains linked to Donald Trump’s U.S. election win.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s message for careful interest rate cuts even with expectations for big fiscal spending under incoming President Donald Trump.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve announced a cut of 25 basis points in interest rates, extending a sharp rally sparked by Donald Trump’s return as U.S. president.
GOLD
Gold prices eased on Friday but hovered around the $2,700 level, as traders assessed the impact of Donald Trump’s presidency and its implications for the U.S. interest rate outlook.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Clicks and Dis-Chem lead recovery in retail sector
FIN 24
– Pick n Pay has 100 new malls in its sights
– Mantashe seeks partners for SA’s new oil company
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)