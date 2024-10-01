JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcement, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

South Africa September manufacturing sector PMI

South Africa September vehicle sales

South African government’s weekly long-term bonds auction

COMPANIES

South African lender Capitec half-year results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand slipped on Monday as it took a breather after two weeks of gains following an improvement in investor sentiment towards the currency.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 1.26% lower.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks pulled back from two-and-half-year highs and the dollar firmed following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that scuppered bets of big interest rate cuts, while Middle-East tension kept risk sentiment in check.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 sputtered to a record high close on Monday, rebounding from a brief setback after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is in no hurry to implement further interest rate cuts.

GOLD

Gold prices were hovering below recent record peaks on Tuesday after U.S. Fed chair tempered expectations for more substantial interest rate cuts this year, with investors looking forward to a series of labour data this week for further insights.

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

– Nersa a ‘bottleneck’ for new renewable energy projects, says industry

FIN 24

– Fuel price shocker: Some areas to miss out on large cuts this week as port woes bite

