South Africa September manufacturing sector PMI
South Africa September vehicle sales
South African government’s weekly long-term bonds auction
South African lender Capitec half-year results
The South African rand slipped on Monday as it took a breather after two weeks of gains following an improvement in investor sentiment towards the currency.
On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 1.26% lower.
Asian stocks pulled back from two-and-half-year highs and the dollar firmed following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that scuppered bets of big interest rate cuts, while Middle-East tension kept risk sentiment in check.
The S&P 500 sputtered to a record high close on Monday, rebounding from a brief setback after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is in no hurry to implement further interest rate cuts.
Gold prices were hovering below recent record peaks on Tuesday after U.S. Fed chair tempered expectations for more substantial interest rate cuts this year, with investors looking forward to a series of labour data this week for further insights.
– Nersa a ‘bottleneck’ for new renewable energy projects, says industry
– Fuel price shocker: Some areas to miss out on large cuts this week as port woes bite
