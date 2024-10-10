JOHANNESBURG, Oct 10 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Statistics South Africa to release August mining production data at 0930 GMT
Statistics South Africa to release August manufacturing production data at 1100 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand softened on Wednesday, ahead of the closely watched minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Chinese stocks resumed their rally on Thursday, fanned by expectations a briefing from finance officials this weekend would deliver anticipated fiscal stimulus, while the dollar lingered near a two-month high before a U.S. inflation report.
WALL STREET
Wall Street stocks advanced on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and the Dow scoring record closing highs after the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes and ahead of September inflation data and the earnings season.
GOLD
Gold prices nudged higher on Thursday, while traders await a key U.S. inflation data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy stance.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Minimum corporate tax proposal widely criticised and called unfair
FIN 24
– SARS warns it’s on the trail of taxpayers hiding crypto assets offshore
(Compiled by Bhargav Acharya)