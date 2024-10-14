JOHANNESBURG, Oct 14 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange to release data on foreigners’ buying and selling of bonds and stocks during the previous week.
South Africa’s government to hold weekly auction for Treasury bills.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand gained against the dollar on Friday after U.S. data this week helped sustain expectations for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.
On the stock market, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed about 0.8% up.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks swung between gain and loss on Monday as investors struggled to reach a consensus view on China’s broad economic stimulus promises made over the weekend which were light on specifics. MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 and the Dow scored record closing highs on Friday, with the big boosts from financial stocks after banks reported strong quarterly results while the latest inflation data fueled expectations for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in November.
GOLD
Gold prices eased on Monday, weighed down by a firmer U.S. dollar, while investors looked out for fresh clues on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Sars makes link between ANC donor and Russian oligarch
FIN 24
– SA could be ‘off to the moon’ with 2% GDP growth, says Investec’s dealmaking chief
– Transnet plans hydrogen terminals as SA gears up for exports
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)